Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates

Bowie Co. confirms 12 new positive COVID-19 cases

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed a dozen new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday, Nov. 9.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Nov. 10:

  • Total cases – 2,280
  • Deaths – 87
  • Recoveries – 1,575
  • Active Cases – 606

Ages

  • 0-18 – 294
  • 19-29 – 315
  • 30-39 – 273
  • 40-49 – 331
  • 50-59 – 360
  • 60-69 – 294
  • 70-79 – 237
  • 80+ 0 – 176

Gender

  • Male – 1,008
  • Female – 1,272

Meanwhile, there are no updated reports of COVID-19 cases or deaths in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Tuesday, Nov. 10:

  • Total cases – 628
  • Deaths – 31
  • Recoveries – 516
  • Active cases – 68

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss