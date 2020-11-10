Bowie Co. confirms 12 new positive COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed a dozen new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday, Nov. 9.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Nov. 10:
- Total cases – 2,280
- Deaths – 87
- Recoveries – 1,575
- Active Cases – 606
Ages
- 0-18 – 294
- 19-29 – 315
- 30-39 – 273
- 40-49 – 331
- 50-59 – 360
- 60-69 – 294
- 70-79 – 237
- 80+ 0 – 176
Gender
- Male – 1,008
- Female – 1,272
Meanwhile, there are no updated reports of COVID-19 cases or deaths in Cass County.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Tuesday, Nov. 10:
- Total cases – 628
- Deaths – 31
- Recoveries – 516
- Active cases – 68
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
