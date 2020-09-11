Bowie Co. confirms 15 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass. Co. reports 13th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 15 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 13th death has been reported in Cass County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Sept. 11:
- Total cases – 1,074
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 643
- Active cases – 360
Ages
- 0-18 – 123
- 19-29 – 174
- 30-39 – 146
- 40-49 – 150
- 50-59 – 145
- 60-69 – 135
- 70-79 – 111
- 80+ 0 – 90
Gender
- Male – 467
- Female – 607
Today health officials reported a 13th COVID-19 death and 2 new positive cases in Cass County.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Sept. 11:
- Total cases – 273
- Deaths – 13
- Recoveries – 246
- Active cases – 20
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
