Bowie Co. confirms 15 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass. Co. reports 13th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 15 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 13th death has been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Sept. 11:

Total cases – 1,074

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 643

Active cases – 360

Ages

0-18 – 123

19-29 – 174

30-39 – 146

40-49 – 150

50-59 – 145

60-69 – 135

70-79 – 111

80+ 0 – 90

Gender

Male – 467

Female – 607

Today health officials reported a 13th COVID-19 death and 2 new positive cases in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Sept. 11:

Total cases – 273

Deaths – 13

Recoveries – 246

Active cases – 20

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

