Bowie Co. confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 42 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths and 42 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Oct. 26:

Total cases – 1,788

Deaths – 78

Recoveries – 1,230

Ages

0-18 – 204

19-29 – 257

30-39 – 217

40-49 – 257

50-59 – 278

60-69 – 241

70-79 – 185

80+ 0 – 149

Gender

Male – 783

Female – 1,005

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed one more coronavirus death and 19 new positive cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Oct. 26:

Total cases – 496

Deaths – 23

Recoveries – 405

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.