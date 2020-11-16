Bowie Co. confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 68 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed more coronavirus deaths and nearly 70 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, two deaths and 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, Nov. 13.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Nov. 16:

Total cases – 2,424

Deaths – 90

Recoveries – 1,699

Active Cases – 635

Ages

0-18 – 305

19-29 – 333

30-39 – 293

40-49 – 353

50-59 – 398

60-69 – 305

70-79 – 253

80+ 0 – 184

Gender

Male – 1,080

Female – 1,344

Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed 30 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, Nov. 13.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Nov. 16:

Total cases – 686

Deaths – 32

Recoveries – 546

Active cases – 108

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.