Bowie Co. confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 68 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed more coronavirus deaths and nearly 70 new positive cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, two deaths and 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, Nov. 13.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Nov. 16:
- Total cases – 2,424
- Deaths – 90
- Recoveries – 1,699
- Active Cases – 635
Ages
- 0-18 – 305
- 19-29 – 333
- 30-39 – 293
- 40-49 – 353
- 50-59 – 398
- 60-69 – 305
- 70-79 – 253
- 80+ 0 – 184
Gender
- Male – 1,080
- Female – 1,344
Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed 30 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, Nov. 13.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Nov. 16:
- Total cases – 686
- Deaths – 32
- Recoveries – 546
- Active cases – 108
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
