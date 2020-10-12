Bowie Co. confirms 20 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 18th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 20 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and Cass County has reported its 18th death.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Oct. 12:

Total cases – 1,445

Deaths – 74

Recoveries – 1,067

Ages

0-18 – 168

19-29 – 212

30-39 – 179

40-49 – 201

50-59 – 209

60-69 – 192

70-79 – 152

80+ 0 – 132

Gender

Male – 637

Female – 808

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed another coronavirus death and 12 new positive cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Oct. 12:

Total cases – 418

Deaths – 18

Recoveries – 363

Active cases – 37

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.