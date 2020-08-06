Bowie Co. confirms 20 new positive COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials continue to see the number of positive coronavirus cases rise in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, on Thursday 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the total number to 679, with 291 recoveries and 38 deaths.

There are also 350 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Aug. 6:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 679

Recoveries – 291

Deaths – 38

Ages

0-18 – 74

19-29 – 112

30-39 – 109

40-49 – 105

50-59 – 99

60-69 – 78

70-79 – 66

80+ 0 – 36

Gender

Male – 302

Female – 377

Cass County has reported 2 new positive coronavirus case which brings the total to 160 cases with 84 recoveries and 7 deaths. Cass County currently has 69 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903) 255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

