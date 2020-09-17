Bowie Co. confirms 21 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 12 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 21 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and 12 new cases have been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Sept. 17:

Total cases – 1,139

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 667

Active cases – 401

Ages

0-18 – 133

19-29 – 184

30-39 – 152

40-49 – 164

50-59 – 153

60-69 – 141

70-79 – 119

80+ 0 – 93

Gender

Male – 496

Female – 643

Today health officials reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Sept. 17:

Total cases – 303

Deaths – 14

Recoveries – 257

Active cases – 32

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

