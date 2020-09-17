The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bowie Co. confirms 21 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 12 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 21 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and 12 new cases have been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Sept. 17:

  • Total cases – 1,139
  • Deaths – 71
  • Recoveries – 667
  • Active cases – 401

Ages

  • 0-18 – 133
  • 19-29 – 184
  • 30-39 – 152
  • 40-49 – 164
  • 50-59 – 153
  • 60-69 – 141
  • 70-79 – 119
  • 80+ 0 – 93

Gender

  • Male – 496
  • Female – 643

Today health officials reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Sept. 17:

  • Total cases – 303
  • Deaths – 14
  • Recoveries – 257
  • Active cases – 32

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

