Bowie Co. confirms 29 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 7th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 29 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

Cass County has also reported another COVID-19 death which brings the total number of deaths to seven.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 659, with 288 recoveries and 38 deaths.

There are also 333 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Aug. 5:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 659

Recoveries – 288

Deaths – 38

Ages

0-18 – 71

19-29 – 107

30-39 – 106

40-49 – 100

50-59 – 96

60-69 – 77

70-79 – 66

80+ 0 – 36

Gender

Male – 294

Female – 365

Cass County has reported 5 new positive coronavirus case which brings the total to 158 cases with 84 recoveries. Cass County currently has 67 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th St. Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903-255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.