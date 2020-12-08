Bowie Co. confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 27 new positive cases
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 3 more coronavirus deaths and 27 new positive cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest COVID-19 data as of Tuesday, Dec. 8:
- Total cases – 2,606
- Deaths – 107
- Recoveries – 2,113
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 19 new positive COVID-19 and this is the latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday, Dec. 8:
- Total cases – 789
- Deaths – 36
- Recoveries – 704
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
