Bowie Co. confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 3 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 3 more coronavirus deaths and 3 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 546, 227 recoveries and 34 deaths.

There are also 286 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, July 23:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 546

Recoveries – 227

Deaths – 34

Ages

0-18 – 49

19-29 – 88

30-39 – 87

40-49 – 88

50-59 – 74

60-69 – 68

70-79 – 62

80+ 0 – 30

Gender

Male – 243

Female – 303

The City of Texarkana, Texas will reopen the Southwest Center tomorrow, Friday, July 23 after all areas have been sanitized and employee test results have been returned.

Please note two meals are given away on Mondays and Wednesdays, one hot meal and one frozen, to help with food on those days’ services aren’t offered.

Cass County has reported 3 new positive coronavirus cases which brings the total to 97 cases with 50 recoveries and two deaths. Cass County currently has 45 active cases.

Gov. Greg Abbott Executive Order: GA-29 includes the following mandates:

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The executive order can be found here

As businesses are reopening, the EOC has received several calls seeking advice on what to do if there is a confirmed or suspected employee with COVID-19. Guidance for businesses can be found at the CDC website at the following link

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

