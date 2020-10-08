Bowie Co. confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 47 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 3 more coronavirus deaths and 47 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Oct. 8:

Total cases – 1,425

Deaths – 74

Recoveries – 1,059

Ages

0-18 – 164

19-29 – 209

30-39 – 175

40-49 – 198

50-59 – 206

60-69 – 189

70-79 – 152

80+ 0 – 132

Gender

Male – 627

Female – 798

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed another coronavirus death and 17 new positive cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Oct. 8:

Total cases – 406

Deaths – 17

Recoveries – 360

Active cases – 29

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

