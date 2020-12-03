The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bowie Co. confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, Cass Co. reports 18 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County sees an increase in coronavirus deaths while Cass County sees a rise in new positive cases.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, three additional COVID-19 deaths and 4 new positive cases have been reported since Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Dec. 3:

  • Total cases – 2,579
  • Deaths – 104
  • Recoveries – 2,092

Ages

  • 0-18 – 324
  • 19-29 – 360
  • 30-39 – 317
  • 40-49 – 379
  • 50-59 – 420
  • 60-69 – 330
  • 70-79 – 264
  • 80+ 0 – 185

Gender

  • Male – 1,153
  • Female – 1,405

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 18 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday Dec. 3:

  • Total cases – 770
  • Deaths – 36
  • Recoveries – 703

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

