Bowie Co. confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, Cass Co. reports 18 new positive cases
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County sees an increase in coronavirus deaths while Cass County sees a rise in new positive cases.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, three additional COVID-19 deaths and 4 new positive cases have been reported since Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Dec. 3:
- Total cases – 2,579
- Deaths – 104
- Recoveries – 2,092
Ages
- 0-18 – 324
- 19-29 – 360
- 30-39 – 317
- 40-49 – 379
- 50-59 – 420
- 60-69 – 330
- 70-79 – 264
- 80+ 0 – 185
Gender
- Male – 1,153
- Female – 1,405
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 18 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday Dec. 3:
- Total cases – 770
- Deaths – 36
- Recoveries – 703
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
