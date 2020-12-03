Bowie Co. confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, Cass Co. reports 18 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County sees an increase in coronavirus deaths while Cass County sees a rise in new positive cases.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, three additional COVID-19 deaths and 4 new positive cases have been reported since Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Dec. 3:

Total cases – 2,579

Deaths – 104

Recoveries – 2,092

Ages

0-18 – 324

19-29 – 360

30-39 – 317

40-49 – 379

50-59 – 420

60-69 – 330

70-79 – 264

80+ 0 – 185

Gender

Male – 1,153

Female – 1,405

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 18 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday Dec. 3:

Total cases – 770

Deaths – 36

Recoveries – 703

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.