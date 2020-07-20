Bowie Co. confirms 30th COVID-19 death, 54 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 30th COVID-19 death and 54 new positive cases in Bowie County.

The City of Texarkana, Texas has also closed the Southwest Center until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the staff is being tested as well.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 493, 225 recoveries and 30 deaths.

There are also 238 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, July 20:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 493

Recoveries – 225

Deaths – 30

Ages

0-19 – 41

20-29 – 80

30-39 – 79

40-49 – 82

50-59 – 63

60-69 – 64

70-79 – 58

80+ 0 – 26

Gender

Male – 220

Female – 273

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Cass County has reported 10 new positive coronavirus cases which brings the total to 90 cases with 48 recoveries and two deaths. Cass County currently has 40 active cases.

Gov. Greg Abbott Executive Order: GA-29 includes the following mandates:

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The executive order can be found here:

As businesses are reopening, the EOC has received several calls seeking advice on what to do if there is a confirmed or suspected employee with COVID-19. Guidance for businesses can be found at the CDC website at the following link:

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.