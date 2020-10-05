Bowie Co. confirms 33 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 16th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 33 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and Cass County has reported its 16th death.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Oct. 5:

Total cases – 1,378

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 952

Ages

0-18 – 164

19-29 – 209

30-39 – 170

40-49 – 192

50-59 – 191

60-69 – 181

70-79 – 143

80+ 0 – 128

Gender

Male – 604

Female – 774

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed another coronavirus death and 14 new positive cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Oct. 5:

Total cases – 389

Deaths – 16

Recoveries – 326

Active cases – 47

Free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

