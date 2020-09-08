Bowie Co. confirms 35 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 6 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 35 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and six new cases in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Sept. 8:

Total cases – 1,040

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 559

Active cases – 410

Ages

0-18 – 115

19-29 – 169

30-39 – 140

40-49 – 148

50-59 – 142

60-69 – 130

70-79 – 108

80+ 0 – 88

Gender

Male – 453

Female – 587

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Tuesday, Sept. 8:

Total cases – 267

Deaths – 12

Recoveries – 236

Active cases – 19

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

