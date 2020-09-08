Bowie Co. confirms 35 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 6 new cases
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 35 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and six new cases in Cass County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Sept. 8:
- Total cases – 1,040
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 559
- Active cases – 410
Ages
- 0-18 – 115
- 19-29 – 169
- 30-39 – 140
- 40-49 – 148
- 50-59 – 142
- 60-69 – 130
- 70-79 – 108
- 80+ 0 – 88
Gender
- Male – 453
- Female – 587
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Tuesday, Sept. 8:
- Total cases – 267
- Deaths – 12
- Recoveries – 236
- Active cases – 19
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
