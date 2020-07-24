Bowie Co. confirms 35th COVID-19 death, 11 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 35th COVID-19 death and 11 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 557, 259 recoveries and 35 deaths.

There are also 264 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, July 24:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 557

Recoveries – 259

Deaths – 35

Ages

0-18 – 51

19-29 – 89

30-39 – 89

40-49 – 90

50-59 – 77

60-69 – 69

70-79 – 62

80+ 0 – 30

Gender

Male – 247

Female – 310

Cass County has reported 8 new positive coronavirus cases which brings the total to 105 cases with 50 recoveries and two deaths. Cass County currently has 53 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be offered at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th Street Texarkana, TX 75501 beginning Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Saturday for two weeks. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call 903-255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.