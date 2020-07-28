Bowie Co. confirms 36th COVID-19 death, 21 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 36th COVID-19 death and 21 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 595, 261 recoveries and 36 deaths.

There are also 298 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, July 28:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 595

Recoveries – 261

Deaths – 36

Ages

0-18 – 59

19-29 – 95

30-39 – 95

40-49 – 95

50-59 – 84

60-69 – 70

70-79 – 63

80+ 0 – 34

Gender

Male – 262

Female – 333

Cass County has reported 4 new positive coronavirus cases which brings the total to 140 cases with 54 recoveries and four deaths. Cass County currently has 82 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered starting Monday, July 27 through Saturday for two weeks. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903) 255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

