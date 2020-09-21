Bowie Co. confirms 37 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 9 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 37 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and 9 new cases have been reported in Cass County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Sept. 21:
- Total cases – 1,176
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 673
- Active cases – 432
Ages
- 0-18 – 141
- 19-29 – 191
- 30-39 – 152
- 40-49 – 169
- 50-59 – 162
- 60-69 – 146
- 70-79 – 121
- 80+ 0 – 94
Gender
- Male – 516
- Female – 659
Today health officials reported 9 new positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Sept. 21:
- Total cases – 312
- Deaths – 14
- Recoveries – 261
- Active cases – 37
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
