Bowie Co. confirms 37 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 9 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 37 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and 9 new cases have been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Sept. 21:

Total cases – 1,176

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 673

Active cases – 432

Ages

0-18 – 141

19-29 – 191

30-39 – 152

40-49 – 169

50-59 – 162

60-69 – 146

70-79 – 121

80+ 0 – 94

Gender

Male – 516

Female – 659

Today health officials reported 9 new positive COVID-19 cases in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Sept. 21:

Total cases – 312

Deaths – 14

Recoveries – 261

Active cases – 37

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

