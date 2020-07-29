Bowie Co. confirms 37th COVID-19 death, 6 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 37th COVID-19 death and 6 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 601, 262 recoveries and 37 deaths.

There are also 302 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, July 28:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 601

Recoveries – 262

Deaths – 37

Ages

0-18 – 58

19-29 – 96

30-39 – 96

40-49 – 95

50-59 – 86

60-69 – 73

70-79 – 63

80+ 0 – 34

Gender

Male – 263

Female – 336

Cass County has reported 1 new positive coronavirus case which brings the total to 141 cases with 54 recoveries and four deaths. Cass County currently has 83 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered starting Monday, July 27 through Saturday for two weeks. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903) 255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

