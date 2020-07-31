Bowie Co. confirms 38th COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 38th COVID-19 death and 10 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 619, 281 recoveries and 38 deaths.

There are also 300 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, July 31:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 619

Recoveries – 281

Deaths – 38

Ages

0-18 – 65

19-29 – 99

30-39 – 97

40-49 – 97

50-59 – 89

60-69 – 74

70-79 – 63

80+ 0 – 35

Gender

Male – 274

Female – 343

Cass County has reported 7 new positive coronavirus case which brings the total to 149 cases with 68 recoveries and five deaths. Cass County currently has 76 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered starting Monday, July 27 through Saturday for two weeks. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903) 255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

