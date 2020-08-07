Bowie Co. confirms 39th COVID-19 death, Cass Co. reports 8th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have now confirmed the 39th coronavirus death and 34 new cases in Bowie County.

Cass County also reported another COVID-19 death on Friday bringing the total number to eight.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, on Friday 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the total number to 713, with 291 recoveries.

There are also 383 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Aug. 7:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 713

Recoveries – 291

Deaths – 39

Ages

0-18 – 74

19-29 – 112

30-39 – 109

40-49 – 105

50-59 – 99

60-69 – 78

70-79 – 66

80+ 0 – 36

Gender

Male – 302

Female – 377

Cass County has reported 6 new positive coronavirus cases which brings the total to 166 cases with 84 recoveries. Cass County currently has 74 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing has been extended for one more week at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Aug. 10-Aug. 16. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call 903-255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

