Bowie Co. confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths, Cass Co. reports 6 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County has confirmed more coronavirus deaths while Cass County has reported new positive cases.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, four additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Friday, Nov. 20.
Labs are currently backed up in the State of Texas, meaning the number of new cases may seem lower than it actually is so there are no new positive cases reported in Bowie County.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Nov. 23:
- Total cases – 2,491
- Deaths – 97
- Recoveries – 1,789
- Active Cases – 632
Ages
- 0-18 – 319
- 19-29 – 344
- 30-39 – 299
- 40-49 – 366
- 50-59 – 406
- 60-69 – 315
- 70-79 – 258
- 80+ 0 – 184
Gender
- Male – 1,118
- Female – 1,373
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 6 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, Nov. 20.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Nov. 23:
- Total cases – 720
- Deaths – 33
- Recoveries – 620
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.