Bowie Co. confirms 43 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 47 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of new positive coronavirus cases continues to climb in Bowie and Cass Counties.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 43 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, Nov. 6.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Nov. 9:

Total cases – 2,268

Deaths – 87

Recoveries – 1,575

Active Cases – 606

Ages

0-18 – 292

19-29 – 313

30-39 – 271

40-49 – 329

50-59 – 359

60-69 – 293

70-79 – 235

80+ 0 – 176

Gender

Male – 1,004

Female – 1,264

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 47 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, Nov. 6 along with three more deaths.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Nov. 9:

Total cases – 628

Deaths – 31

Recoveries – 516

Active cases – 68

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

