Bowie Co. confirms 43 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 47 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of new positive coronavirus cases continues to climb in Bowie and Cass Counties.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 43 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, Nov. 6.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Nov. 9:
- Total cases – 2,268
- Deaths – 87
- Recoveries – 1,575
- Active Cases – 606
Ages
- 0-18 – 292
- 19-29 – 313
- 30-39 – 271
- 40-49 – 329
- 50-59 – 359
- 60-69 – 293
- 70-79 – 235
- 80+ 0 – 176
Gender
- Male – 1,004
- Female – 1,264
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 47 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, Nov. 6 along with three more deaths.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Nov. 9:
- Total cases – 628
- Deaths – 31
- Recoveries – 516
- Active cases – 68
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
