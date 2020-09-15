Bowie Co. confirms 44 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass. Co. reports 14th death

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 44 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 14th death has been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Sept. 15:

  • Total cases – 1,118
  • Deaths – 71
  • Recoveries – 652
  • Active cases – 395

Ages

  • 0-18 – 130
  • 19-29 – 181
  • 30-39 – 150
  • 40-49 – 160
  • 50-59 – 148
  • 60-69 – 140
  • 70-79 – 116
  • 80+ 0 – 93

Gender

  • Male – 487
  • Female – 631

Today health officials reported a 14th COVID-19 death and 18 new positive cases in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Tuesday, Sept. 15:

  • Total cases – 291
  • Deaths – 14
  • Recoveries – 251
  • Active cases – 26

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss