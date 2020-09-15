Bowie Co. confirms 44 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass. Co. reports 14th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 44 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 14th death has been reported in Cass County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Sept. 15:
- Total cases – 1,118
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 652
- Active cases – 395
Ages
- 0-18 – 130
- 19-29 – 181
- 30-39 – 150
- 40-49 – 160
- 50-59 – 148
- 60-69 – 140
- 70-79 – 116
- 80+ 0 – 93
Gender
- Male – 487
- Female – 631
Today health officials reported a 14th COVID-19 death and 18 new positive cases in Cass County.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Tuesday, Sept. 15:
- Total cases – 291
- Deaths – 14
- Recoveries – 251
- Active cases – 26
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.