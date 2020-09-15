Bowie Co. confirms 44 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass. Co. reports 14th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 44 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 14th death has been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Sept. 15:

Total cases – 1,118

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 652

Active cases – 395

Ages

0-18 – 130

19-29 – 181

30-39 – 150

40-49 – 160

50-59 – 148

60-69 – 140

70-79 – 116

80+ 0 – 93

Gender

Male – 487

Female – 631

Today health officials reported a 14th COVID-19 death and 18 new positive cases in Cass County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Tuesday, Sept. 15:

Total cases – 291

Deaths – 14

Recoveries – 251

Active cases – 26

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.