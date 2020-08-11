Bowie Co. confirms 47 COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have now confirmed 47 coronavirus deaths and 66 new cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 323 recoveries and 409 active COVID-19 cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, Aug. 11:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 779

Recoveries – 323

Deaths – 47

Ages

0-18 – 87

19-29 – 121

30-39 – 118

40-49 – 119

50-59 – 116

60-69 – 88

70-79 – 75

80+ 0 – 55

Gender

Male – 338

Female – 441

Cass County reported a total to 176 cases with 99 recoveries. Cass County currently has 69 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing has been extended for one more week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Aug. 10-15 at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903) 255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

