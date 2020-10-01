Bowie Co. confirms 49 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 15th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 49 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 15th death has been reported in Cass County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Oct. 1:
- Total cases – 1,345
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 929
- Active cases – 432
Ages
- 0-18 – 158
- 19-29 – 204
- 30-39 – 169
- 40-49 – 187
- 50-59 – 184
- 60-69 – 178
- 70-79 – 139
- 80+ 0 – 126
Gender
- Male – 581
- Female – 764
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Oct. 1:
- Total cases – 375
- Deaths – 15
- Recoveries – 299
- Active cases – 61
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.