Bowie Co. confirms 49 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 15th death

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 49 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 15th death has been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Oct. 1:

  • Total cases – 1,345
  • Deaths – 71
  • Recoveries – 929
  • Active cases – 432

Ages

  • 0-18 – 158
  • 19-29 – 204
  • 30-39 – 169
  • 40-49 – 187
  • 50-59 – 184
  • 60-69 – 178
  • 70-79 – 139
  • 80+ 0 – 126

Gender

  • Male – 581
  • Female – 764

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Oct. 1:

  • Total cases – 375
  • Deaths – 15
  • Recoveries – 299
  • Active cases – 61

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

