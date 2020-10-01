Bowie Co. confirms 49 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 15th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 49 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County and a 15th death has been reported in Cass County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Oct. 1:

Total cases – 1,345

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 929

Active cases – 432

Ages

0-18 – 158

19-29 – 204

30-39 – 169

40-49 – 187

50-59 – 184

60-69 – 178

70-79 – 139

80+ 0 – 126

Gender

Male – 581

Female – 764

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Oct. 1:

Total cases – 375

Deaths – 15

Recoveries – 299

Active cases – 61

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.