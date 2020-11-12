The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bowie Co. confirms 56 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 20 new cases

Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Bowie and Cass Counties.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Nov. 12:

  • Total cases – 2,343
  • Deaths – 87
  • Recoveries – 1,699
  • Active Cases – 557

Ages

  • 0-18 – 299
  • 19-29 – 323
  • 30-39 – 279
  • 40-49 – 342
  • 50-59 – 375
  • 60-69 – 299
  • 70-79 – 244
  • 80+ 0 – 182

Gender

  • Male – 1,039
  • Female – 1,304

Meanwhile, Cass Co. has also confirmed 20 COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Nov. 12:

  • Total cases – 655
  • Deaths – 32
  • Recoveries – 546
  • Active cases – 77

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

