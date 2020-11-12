Bowie Co. confirms 56 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 20 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Bowie and Cass Counties.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Nov. 12:
- Total cases – 2,343
- Deaths – 87
- Recoveries – 1,699
- Active Cases – 557
Ages
- 0-18 – 299
- 19-29 – 323
- 30-39 – 279
- 40-49 – 342
- 50-59 – 375
- 60-69 – 299
- 70-79 – 244
- 80+ 0 – 182
Gender
- Male – 1,039
- Female – 1,304
Meanwhile, Cass Co. has also confirmed 20 COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Nov. 12:
- Total cases – 655
- Deaths – 32
- Recoveries – 546
- Active cases – 77
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.