Bowie Co. confirms 56 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 20 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise in Bowie and Cass Counties.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Nov. 12:

Total cases – 2,343

Deaths – 87

Recoveries – 1,699

Active Cases – 557

Ages

0-18 – 299

19-29 – 323

30-39 – 279

40-49 – 342

50-59 – 375

60-69 – 299

70-79 – 244

80+ 0 – 182

Gender

Male – 1,039

Female – 1,304

Meanwhile, Cass Co. has also confirmed 20 COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Nov. 12:

Total cases – 655

Deaths – 32

Recoveries – 546

Active cases – 77

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.