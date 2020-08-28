Bowie Co. confirms 69th COVID-19 death, 13 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have now confirmed the 69th coronavirus death and 13 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, there are also 473 recoveries and 428 active cases currently being traced in the county.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Aug. 28:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 970

Recoveries – 473

Deaths – 69

Ages

0-18 – 107

19-29 – 156

30-39 – 135

40-49 – 140

50-59 – 134

60-69 – 116

70-79 – 97

80+ 0 – 72

Gender

Male – 422

Female – 535

Cass County reported 3 new positive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 249 cases with 192 recoveries and nine deaths. Cass County currently has 48 active cases.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

