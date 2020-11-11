Bowie Co. confirms 7 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 7 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County and Cass County have confirmed a total of 14 new positive coronavirus cases.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 7 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Nov. 11:
- Total cases – 2,287
- Deaths – 87
- Recoveries – 1,614
- Active Cases – 586
Ages
- 0-18 – 295
- 19-29 – 317
- 30-39 – 273
- 40-49 – 331
- 50-59 – 363
- 60-69 – 294
- 70-79 – 237
- 80+ 0 – 177
Gender
- Male – 1,012
- Female – 1,276
Meanwhile, Cass Co. has also confirmed 7 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Nov. 11:
- Total cases – 635
- Deaths – 31
- Recoveries – 516
- Active cases – 88
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
