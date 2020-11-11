Bowie Co. confirms 7 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 7 new cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County and Cass County have confirmed a total of 14 new positive coronavirus cases.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 7 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Nov. 11:

Total cases – 2,287

Deaths – 87

Recoveries – 1,614

Active Cases – 586

Ages

0-18 – 295

19-29 – 317

30-39 – 273

40-49 – 331

50-59 – 363

60-69 – 294

70-79 – 237

80+ 0 – 177

Gender

Male – 1,012

Female – 1,276

Meanwhile, Cass Co. has also confirmed 7 COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Nov. 11:

Total cases – 635

Deaths – 31

Recoveries – 516

Active cases – 88

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.