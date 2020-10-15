Bowie Co. confirms 75th COVID-19 death, 122 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed the 75th coronavirus death and 122 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Oct. 15:

Total cases – 1,567

Deaths – 75

Recoveries – 1,146

Ages

0-18 – 185

19-29 – 223

30-39 – 193

40-49 – 222

50-59 – 231

60-69 – 207

70-79 – 167

80+ 0 – 139

Gender

Male – 692

Female – 875

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed two more coronavirus deaths and 16 new positive cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Oct. 15:

Total cases – 434

Deaths – 20

Recoveries – 377

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

