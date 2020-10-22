The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Bowie Co. confirms 76th COVID-19 death, 93 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death and 93 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Oct. 22:

  • Total cases – 1,746
  • Deaths – 76
  • Recoveries – 1,230

Also, on Thursday there were a total of 75 patients hospitalized and suffering from COVID-19 in Texarkana.

Ages

  • 0-18 – 201
  • 19-29 – 252
  • 30-39 – 211
  • 40-49 – 246
  • 50-59 – 270
  • 60-69 – 236
  • 70-79 – 181
  • 80+ 0 – 149

Gender

  • Male – 762
  • Female – 984

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed one more coronavirus death and 16 new positive cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Oct. 22:

  • Total cases – 477
  • Deaths – 22
  • Recoveries – 405

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

