Bowie Co. confirms 8 new positive COVID-19 cases, Cass Co. reports 5th death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 8 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County.

Cass County has also reported another COVID-19 death which brings the total number of deaths to five.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 609, 262 recoveries and 37 deaths.

There are also 310 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, July 28:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 609

Recoveries – 262

Deaths – 37

Ages

0-18 – 62

19-29 – 97

30-39 – 97

40-49 – 97

50-59 – 86

60-69 – 73

70-79 – 63

80+ 0 – 34

Gender

Male – 269

Female – 337

Cass County has also confirmed one new positive coronavirus case which brings the total to 142 cases with 68 recoveries. The county currently has 69 active cases.

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered starting Monday, July 27 through Saturday for two weeks. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department at 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana. Register at gogettested.com or on-site. No symptoms required. Call (903) 255-5560 for questions about testing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org.

