Bowie Co. confirms 86 new COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed 86 new positive cases in Bowie County and no new deaths.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Oct. 19:

Total cases – 1,653

Deaths – 75

Recoveries – 1,148

Ages

0-18 – 193

19-29 – 236

30-39 – 206

40-49 – 235

50-59 – 247

60-69 – 219

70-79 – 176

80+ 0 – 141

Gender

Male – 722

Female – 931

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed one more coronavirus deaths and 27 new positive cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Oct. 19:

Total cases – 461

Deaths – 21

Recoveries – 403

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.