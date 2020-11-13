Bowie Co. confirms 88th COVID-19 death, 13 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed another coronavirus death and over a dozen new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one death and 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Thursday, Nov. 12.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Nov. 13:

Total cases – 2,356

Deaths – 88

Recoveries – 1,699

Active Cases – 569

Ages

0-18 – 300

19-29 – 326

30-39 – 281

40-49 – 343

50-59 – 378

60-69 – 300

70-79 – 246

80+ 0 – 182

Gender

Male – 1,041

Female – 1,314

Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed 1 new positive COVID-19 case since Thursday, Nov. 12.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Nov. 13:

Total cases – 656

Deaths – 32

Recoveries – 546

Active cases – 78

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.