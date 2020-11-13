Bowie Co. confirms 88th COVID-19 death, 13 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed another coronavirus death and over a dozen new positive cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one death and 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Thursday, Nov. 12.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Nov. 13:
- Total cases – 2,356
- Deaths – 88
- Recoveries – 1,699
- Active Cases – 569
Ages
- 0-18 – 300
- 19-29 – 326
- 30-39 – 281
- 40-49 – 343
- 50-59 – 378
- 60-69 – 300
- 70-79 – 246
- 80+ 0 – 182
Gender
- Male – 1,041
- Female – 1,314
Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed 1 new positive COVID-19 case since Thursday, Nov. 12.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Nov. 13:
- Total cases – 656
- Deaths – 32
- Recoveries – 546
- Active cases – 78
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
