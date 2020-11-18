Bowie Co. confirms 91st COVID-19 death, 55 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed another coronavirus death and more than 50 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one death and 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday, Nov. 16.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Total cases – 2,479

Deaths – 91

Recoveries – 1,766

Active Cases – 622

Ages

0-18 – 318

19-29 – 345

30-39 – 297

40-49 – 364

50-59 – 400

60-69 – 315

70-79 – 256

80+ 0 – 184

Gender

Male – 1,111

Female – 1,368

Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed 11 new positive COVID-19 cases since Monday, Nov. 16.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Total cases – 697

Deaths – 32

Recoveries – 563

Active cases – 102

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.