Bowie Co. confirms 91st COVID-19 death, 55 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed another coronavirus death and more than 50 new positive cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one death and 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Monday, Nov. 16.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:
- Total cases – 2,479
- Deaths – 91
- Recoveries – 1,766
- Active Cases – 622
Ages
- 0-18 – 318
- 19-29 – 345
- 30-39 – 297
- 40-49 – 364
- 50-59 – 400
- 60-69 – 315
- 70-79 – 256
- 80+ 0 – 184
Gender
- Male – 1,111
- Female – 1,368
Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed 11 new positive COVID-19 cases since Monday, Nov. 16.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:
- Total cases – 697
- Deaths – 32
- Recoveries – 563
- Active cases – 102
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
