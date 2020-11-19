Bowie Co. confirms 92nd COVID-19 death, 6 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed another coronavirus death and more positive cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one death and 6 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Thursday, Nov. 19:
- Total cases – 2,485
- Deaths – 92
- Recoveries – 1,766
- Active Cases – 627
Ages
- 0-18 – 319
- 19-29 – 344
- 30-39 – 299
- 40-49 – 365
- 50-59 – 402
- 60-69 – 315
- 70-79 – 257
- 80+ 0 – 184
Gender
- Male – 1,114
- Female – 1,371
Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed 13 new positive COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Thursday, Nov. 19:
- Total cases – 710
- Deaths – 32
- Recoveries – 608
- Active cases – 70
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.