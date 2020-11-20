Bowie Co. confirms 93rd COVID-19 death, 6 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of deaths and new positive coronavirus cases continues to climb in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one death and 6 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Thursday, Nov. 19.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Nov. 20:

Total cases – 2,491

Deaths – 93

Recoveries – 1,766

Active Cases – 632

Ages

0-18 – 319

19-29 – 344

30-39 – 299

40-49 – 366

50-59 – 406

60-69 – 315

70-79 – 258

80+ 0 – 184

Gender

Male – 1,118

Female – 1,373

Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed another COVID-19 death and 4 new positive cases since Thursday, Nov. 19.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Nov. 20:

Total cases – 714

Deaths – 33

Recoveries – 613

Active cases – 68

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.