Bowie Co. confirms 93rd COVID-19 death, 6 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The number of deaths and new positive coronavirus cases continues to climb in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, one death and 6 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Thursday, Nov. 19.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Nov. 20:
- Total cases – 2,491
- Deaths – 93
- Recoveries – 1,766
- Active Cases – 632
Ages
- 0-18 – 319
- 19-29 – 344
- 30-39 – 299
- 40-49 – 366
- 50-59 – 406
- 60-69 – 315
- 70-79 – 258
- 80+ 0 – 184
Gender
- Male – 1,118
- Female – 1,373
Meanwhile, Cass Co. has confirmed another COVID-19 death and 4 new positive cases since Thursday, Nov. 19.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Nov. 20:
- Total cases – 714
- Deaths – 33
- Recoveries – 613
- Active cases – 68
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
