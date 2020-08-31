Bowie Co. confirms two more COVID-19 deaths, 24 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have now confirmed two more coronavirus deaths and 24 new positive cases in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Aug. 31:
- Total cases – 994
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 478
- Active cases – 445
Ages
- 0-18 – 111
- 19-29 – 163
- 30-39 – 140
- 40-49 – 144
- 50-59 – 139
- 60-69 – 122
- 70-79 – 100
- 80+ 0 – 75
Gender
- Male – 435
- Female – 559
On Monday Cass County reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 8 new positive cases. Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Aug. 31:
- Total cases – 257
- Deaths – 11
- Recoveries – 203
- Active cases – 44
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.