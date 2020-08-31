Bowie Co. confirms two more COVID-19 deaths, 24 new positive cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have now confirmed two more coronavirus deaths and 24 new positive cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Monday, Aug. 31:

Total cases – 994

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 478

Active cases – 445

Ages

0-18 – 111

19-29 – 163

30-39 – 140

40-49 – 144

50-59 – 139

60-69 – 122

70-79 – 100

80+ 0 – 75

Gender

Male – 435

Female – 559

On Monday Cass County reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 8 new positive cases. Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Monday, Aug. 31:

Total cases – 257

Deaths – 11

Recoveries – 203

Active cases – 44

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

