Bowie Co. COVID-19 positive cases reach 1,000

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have now confirmed 6 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County which pushes their total number to 1,000.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Sept. 2:
- Total cases – 1,000
- Deaths – 71
- Recoveries – 491
- Active cases – 438
Ages
- 0-18 – 112
- 19-29 – 165
- 30-39 – 139
- 40-49 – 146
- 50-59 – 140
- 60-69 – 123
- 70-79 – 100
- 80+ 0 – 75
Gender
- Male – 438
- Female – 562
Cass County has reported another COVID-19 death and 3 new positive cases. Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Sept. 2:
- Total cases – 260
- Deaths – 12
- Recoveries – 208
- Active cases – 40
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
