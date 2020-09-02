Bowie Co. COVID-19 positive cases reach 1,000

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have now confirmed 6 new positive coronavirus cases in Bowie County which pushes their total number to 1,000.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, this is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Sept. 2:

Total cases – 1,000

Deaths – 71

Recoveries – 491

Active cases – 438

Ages

0-18 – 112

19-29 – 165

30-39 – 139

40-49 – 146

50-59 – 140

60-69 – 123

70-79 – 100

80+ 0 – 75

Gender

Male – 438

Female – 562

Cass County has reported another COVID-19 death and 3 new positive cases. Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Sept. 2:

Total cases – 260

Deaths – 12

Recoveries – 208

Active cases – 40

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.