Bowie Co. sees alarming number of new positive COVID-19 cases in 2 days, confirms 2 more deaths

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have seen an alarming number of new positive coronavirus cases in the past two days in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 132 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths have been reported since Monday, Oct. 26.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Total cases – 1,920

Deaths – 80

Recoveries – 1,295

Active Cases – 545

Ages

0-18 – 230

19-29 – 270

30-39 – 235

40-49 – 276

50-59 – 299

60-69 – 259

70-79 – 198

80+ 0 – 153

Gender

Male – 844

Female – 1,076

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 19 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Wednesday, Oct. 28:

Total cases – 515

Deaths – 23

Recoveries – 421

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The testing facility will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30 due to an interruption in water service. It will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

