Bowie Co. sees sharp increase in new positive COVID-19 cases in just 1 day

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County has seen a significant increase in new positive coronavirus cases in just one day.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 72 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Thursday, Nov. 5 along with two more deaths.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Nov. 6:

Total cases – 2,225

Deaths – 87

Recoveries – 1,462

Active Cases – 676

Ages

0-18 – 283

19-29 – 308

30-39 – 268

40-49 – 319

50-59 – 348

60-69 – 289

70-79 – 235

80+ 0 – 175

Gender

Male – 989

Female – 1,236

Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 3 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday, Nov. 5 along with two more deaths.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Nov. 6:

Total cases – 581

Deaths – 28

Recoveries – 485

Active cases – 68

Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.

There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

