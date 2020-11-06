Bowie Co. sees sharp increase in new positive COVID-19 cases in just 1 day

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Bowie County has seen a significant increase in new positive coronavirus cases in just one day.
According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, 72 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Thursday, Nov. 5 along with two more deaths.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, Nov. 6:
- Total cases – 2,225
- Deaths – 87
- Recoveries – 1,462
- Active Cases – 676
Ages
- 0-18 – 283
- 19-29 – 308
- 30-39 – 268
- 40-49 – 319
- 50-59 – 348
- 60-69 – 289
- 70-79 – 235
- 80+ 0 – 175
Gender
- Male – 989
- Female – 1,236
Meanwhile, Cass County has confirmed 3 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday, Nov. 5 along with two more deaths.
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Cass County as of Friday, Nov. 6:
- Total cases – 581
- Deaths – 28
- Recoveries – 485
- Active cases – 68
Through the end of the year, free testing will be offered between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Texarkana- Bowie County Family Health Center on 902 W. 12th St.
There are no requirements for testing (residency included), oral swab with results in 48-96 hours, and pre-registration available at www.gogettested.com.
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
