Bowie-Texarkana officials urge citizens, businesses to report damage as state seeks disaster relief from winter storms

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County and Texarkana, Texas officials are urging citizens and businesses to report damage from last week’s winter storms, which brought freezing temperatures along with ice and snow that caused widespread issues for water systems.

From frozen pipes and flooding to damage from collapsed structures, residents and business owners are now dealing with cleanup and costly repairs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency last week approved Gov. Greg Abbott’s request to add 31 more counties to President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance, including Bowie and Harrison.

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said it is important that those affected report their damage and expenses, not only in order to get disaster assistance, but also to help the state reach the threshhold of $38.9 million in damage

“It’s important that our citizens go online and request this assistance for a number of reasons,” Howell said.

Individual assistance through the FEMA program includes rental assistance, temporary lodging expenses, home repair and replacement, and other miscellaneous expenses such as personal property, moving and storage expenses, child care, transportation, cleaning and removal, and more.

Those seeking this kind of assistance can register online at disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or 800-242-7585, or register for assistance through the FEMA mobile app.

In addition to the FEMA Individual Assistance Program, Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman said the Texas Department of Emergency Management is asking counties in Texas to self-report storm damage at TDEM.TEXAS.GOV/WARM to qualify for additional funding categories for the recovery process. There, individuals and businesses can upload photos, describe damage and give details about their property.

“Individuals and businesses can report expenses and damage related to the winter weather event through this survey. Texas as a whole must prove damage that meets a threshold of $38.9 million, so every report we can identify in our county is important.”

Those who need help with survey can call the Texarkana Emergency Operations Center at at 903-255-5560.

Non-profit, governmental, medical, emergency, utility, educational, and custodial facilities agencies should report damage directly to the Office of Emergency Management by emailing tracey.litton@txkusa.org