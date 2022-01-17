Bowie County: 1 dead, 3 injured in early-Sunday morning one-vehicle crash

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana woman is dead and three juvenile males are hospitalized with serious injuries after an early-Sunday morning crash in Bowie County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Connie Sparrow, 58, was rushed to an area hospital where she died a short time later. The boys also were taken to the hospital with what the DPS described as “incapacitating injuries.”

According to the DPS, Sparrow was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Interstate 30 around 20 miles from New Boston when she lost control on an icy bridge that caused the Elantra to strike the concrete siderails.

On impact, all four occupants inside the car were ejected.

According to the DPS, it was cloudy outside and the roadway was icy.