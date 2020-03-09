State-required report reveals racial, gender breakdown in Bowie County traffic, pedestrian stops

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An annual racial profiling report required by the state of Texas shows the majority of people stopped by deputies in Bowie County last year were white and male.

Under a 2001 law prohibiting racial profiling, Texas law enforcement agencies are required to track data including gender, and race, and whether race was known prior to the stop. Agencies must also report the eason for each stop, and search, along with a description of any contraband discovered during the stop, the result of the stop, the reason for arrest, the location, and whether physical force was used.

According to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, with traffic stops and pedestrian violations combined, a total of 1,339 citizens were stopped in the area last year.

“We want to make sure that nobody is sought out or mistreated because of their race or ethnicity,” said James Prince.

The gender of those stopped were 472 females and 867 males.

Officials say the majority of those stopped were Caucasian with a total of 914. Stops for African Americans follow behind with 342. Hispanics and Latinos combined totaled 56. It also shows ten stops involving Asians and one stop involving an Alaska Native.

BCSO says 95 percent of the time, they do not know the race before stopping a car. They say no racial profiling complaints were made in 2019.

