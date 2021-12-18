BOWIE COUNTY: 911 service down for AT&T and Verizon subscribers; alternate number provided

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas police report that AT&T and Verizon cell phone subscribers are unable to call 911 in Bowie County, which includes Texarkana, Texas.

People who are customers of either of these phone carriers in need of emergency services are asked to either call from a landline or use the Dispatch number, (903)798-3876.

The issue is not with the 911 equipment, but rather with the cellular providers.

There is no current estimate on when the issue will be resolved, but when it is, an update will be issued.