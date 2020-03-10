Bowie Co. Board of Commissioners approves in principle to start economic development plan

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Board of Commissioners voted on Monday to approve in principle the plan to purchase over 800 acres in hopes of bringing jobs to the area.

In partnership with AR-TX REDI, the economic development plans will be located off of Interstate 30 at Exit 206.

According to Commissioner Mike Carter, future developments will cost $1.5 million dollars. Carter says the plan is to have the total split three ways between Bowie County, New Boston and possibly Hooks. If that does not work, a backup plan will be in place.

“Once purchased, this land would be used to attract companies to the area ultimately bringing high-paying jobs to an area looking to grow and diversify its economic base. The AR-TX REDI region is incredibly fortunate to have a robust and growing transportation infrastructure along with institutions of higher learning sharply focused on training the next generation of workforce talent in areas like advanced manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and technology. These factors, combined with an aggressive and proactive approach to economic development, will be what brings our community to the next level. “ Rob Sitterly, President & CEO AR-TX Redi

Commissioner Carter says this land is an excellent piece of property for companies that require interstate traffic.

“My intention is to do this, in the hopes that a lot of these kids graduating high school and college here, will be able to live where they grew up instead of having to move off to other areas to find a good-paying job,” said Commissioner Carter.

There is no set date for when the developments will begin.

