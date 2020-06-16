Bowie County confirms 12 new positive COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County now stands at 205, with 100 recoveries and 13 related deaths.

Click here to track COVID-19 in East Texas

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Tuesday, June 16:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 205

Recoveries – 100

Deaths – 13

Ages

0-19 – 8

20-29 – 30

30-39 – 39

40-49 – 40

50-59 – 28

60-69 – 24

70-79 – 22

80+ 0 – 14

Gender

Male – 92

Female – 113

Cass County still has a total 34 positive coronavirus cases with 31 recoveries, and two deaths.

Another round of no-cost testing will be offered this week in Bowie County. Two sites will be offered: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 18-20, a walk-in testing site will be set up at the Texarkana-Bowie Family Health Center from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. No appointment is needed.

On Saturday, June 20, a drive-thru testing site will be set up in New Boston at #1 Trailhead Park Plaza at the pavilion. The test will be offered at no-cost, but an appointment will be required for this site. Register on Friday by calling 512-883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts to their business. The survey can be accessed here.

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.