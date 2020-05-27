Bowie County confirms 126 positive COVID-19 cases, Cass County cases rise to 28

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 126 positive COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries, and 12 related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Wednesday, May 27:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 126

Recoveries – 78

Deaths – 11

Ages

0-19 – 5

20-29 – 16

30-39 – 24

40-49 – 27

50-59 – 21

60-69 – 19

70-79 – 14

80+ 0 – 0

Gender

Male – 60

Female – 66

Cass County has a total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases with 20 recovered.

The deadline for the Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact has been extended. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The deadline is May 29 and the survey can be accessed here.

Residents in Bowie and Cass County are urged to continue following Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders and following CDC guidelines for social distancing, handwashing, and sanitizing.

The latest local information and updates can all be found here. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

