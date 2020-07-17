Bowie County confirms 8 new positive COVID-19 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Health officials have confirmed eight new positive COVID-19 cases in Bowie County.

According to the Bowie County Emergency Operations Center, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 439, 187 recoveries and 29 deaths.

There are also 215 active cases currently being traced in Bowie County.

Here is the latest coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, July 17:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 439

Recoveries – 187

Deaths – 29

Ages

0-19 – 35

20-29 – 76

30-39 – 70

40-49 – 72

50-59 – 57

60-69 – 58

70-79 – 49

80+ 0 – 22

Gender

Male – 198

Female – 241

The Bowie County/Texarkana, Texas Joint Operations Center is still conducting contact tracing on positive cases, so if you test positive for COVID-19, or are a healthcare provider that conducts COVID testing, please notify the Local Health Authority at (903) 255-5560.

Cass County has reported five new positive coronavirus cases which brings the total to 80 cases with 46 recoveries and two deaths. Cass County currently has 32 active cases.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management notified Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks that Cass County is no longer exempt from GA-29 due to the number of active cases in Cass County reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services as of 4 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Please direct questions to the Texas Department of State Health Services via email at the following address: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov

Gov. Greg Abbott Executive Order: GA-29 includes the following mandates:

The Executive order requires all Texans to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

As businesses are reopening, the EOC has received several calls seeking advice on what to do if there is a confirmed or suspected employee with COVID-19. Guidance for businesses can be found at the CDC website at the following link

The Business Survey to gauge Economic Impact is still ongoing. All businesses in Bowie County are invited to submit a survey, to report positive or negative impacts on their business. The survey can be accessed here

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.