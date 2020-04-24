Bowie County confirms 93 COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 16 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 93 positive COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries, and seven related deaths.

Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, April 24:

Total Cases in Bowie County – 93

Ages (Bowie County Cases)

0-19 – 3

20-29 – 13

30-39 – 19

40-49 – 20

50-59 – 14

60-69 – 14

70-79 – 10

80+ 0 – 0

Gender (Bowie County Cases)

Male – 45

Female – 48

Recoveries – 40

Deaths – 7

Cass County has reported a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases with 7 recovered.

For a more detailed report, please visit www.coronatxk.org. The EOC is working with local healthcare providers to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information possible, including patients hospitalized and recovered. More data will be reported as it becomes available.

Governor Greg Abbott has opened retail establishments back up for “Retail-to-Go” as of today in the State of Texas. An explanation of this new method of operation can be found here: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/…/docs/ReOpenedRetailGuidance.pdf

An announcement will be made by Governor Abbott regarding plans to open up the rest of businesses on Monday, April 27, 2020.

As a reminder, the following local restrictions are still in place:

Bowie County Shelter-in-Place Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020

City of Texarkana, Texas Curfew in place until further notice beginning at 10:00 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m.

Cass County Stay-at-Home Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020

Various statewide restrictions issued by Governor Greg Abbott

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

