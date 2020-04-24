Bowie County confirms 93 COVID-19 cases, Cass County reports 16 cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bowie County Emergency Operations Center has now confirmed a total of 93 positive COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries, and seven related deaths.
Health officials released the following coronavirus data for Bowie County as of Friday, April 24:
Total Cases in Bowie County – 93
Ages (Bowie County Cases)
- 0-19 – 3
- 20-29 – 13
- 30-39 – 19
- 40-49 – 20
- 50-59 – 14
- 60-69 – 14
- 70-79 – 10
- 80+ 0 – 0
Gender (Bowie County Cases)
- Male – 45
- Female – 48
Recoveries – 40
Deaths – 7
Cass County has reported a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases with 7 recovered.
For a more detailed report, please visit www.coronatxk.org. The EOC is working with local healthcare providers to bring you the most accurate and up-to-date information possible, including patients hospitalized and recovered. More data will be reported as it becomes available.
Governor Greg Abbott has opened retail establishments back up for “Retail-to-Go” as of today in the State of Texas. An explanation of this new method of operation can be found here: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/…/docs/ReOpenedRetailGuidance.pdf
An announcement will be made by Governor Abbott regarding plans to open up the rest of businesses on Monday, April 27, 2020.
As a reminder, the following local restrictions are still in place:
- Bowie County Shelter-in-Place Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020
- City of Texarkana, Texas Curfew in place until further notice beginning at 10:00 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m.
- Cass County Stay-at-Home Order effective until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020
- Various statewide restrictions issued by Governor Greg Abbott
The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.
